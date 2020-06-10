(CNN) British rapper Wretch 32 says there has been "no progression" in the fight against police brutality in the UK, after sharing a video of his father being Tasered by officers at his home in north London.

The 35-year-old artist -- real name Jermaine Scott Sinclair -- called for justice as he posted the 36-second clip on his social media channels Tuesday evening.

The accompanying caption read: "This is how the police think they can treat a 62 year old black man in Tottenham but this 1 happens to be my dad #Nojusticenopeace".

This is how the police think they can treat a 62 year old black man in Tottenham but this 1 happens to be my dad #Nojusticenopeace pic.twitter.com/17bGizKwem — Rapthology (@Wretch32) June 9, 2020

The police body-cam footage starts with officers entering through the front door of a house as a woman tells them: "I'm not resisting, don't touch me, social distancing, please don't touch me."

An officer is heard warning: "Police officer with a Taser. Stay where you are."