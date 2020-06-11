(CNN) British model Munroe Bergdorf has said her social media messages have been "flooded" by racist and transphobic abuse since she announced she will join L'Oreal's UK diversity board.

The 32-year-old black and transgender activist was dropped by the cosmetics brand in 2017 after she spoke out against systematic racism in a Facebook post.

On Tuesday, L'Oreal Paris brand president Delphine Viguier said Bergdorf had agreed to serve as a consultant on the brand's UK Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Board following an "honest, transparent and vulnerable" conversation.

But Bergdorf took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the barrage of abusive direct messages she has received on the social media platform since her appointment, saying she has been targeted "every time something positive happens in my career."

"They can't stand it," she wrote, adding that some people see it as an "affront to their identity, so they work to sabotage whatever I'm doing and break me down mentally."

