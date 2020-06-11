(CNN) A statue of Scouts founder Robert Baden-Powell will be removed from a quayside in Dorset, southern England, as the UK continues to reckon with monuments of its imperialist past.

The statue, which was installed in 2008, will be removed on Thursday, said local authority Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) council in a statement.

"We acknowledge the differing views of the life activities of Baden-Powell and want to create time for all views to be aired, and to minimise the risk of any public disorder or antisocial behaviour that could arise were the statue to remain in situ," it said.

The Dorset County Scouts group supports the removal, the council added.

Baden-Powell became a military hero and then founded the Boy Scouts and Girl Guides.

Vikki Slade, BCP council leader, called for discussions on the future of the statue.

