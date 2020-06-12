    NBA player reveals he was sexually abused at a young age

    By Jill Martin, CNN

    Updated 0630 GMT (1430 HKT) June 12, 2020

    Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    Lonnie Walker IV #1 of the San Antonio Spurs revealed sexual abuse when we was young on an Instagram post.
    Lonnie Walker IV #1 of the San Antonio Spurs revealed sexual abuse when we was young on an Instagram post.

    (CNN)Lonnie Walker IV of the San Antonio Spurs had been growing out his hair since the 5th grade until he recently got it cut. But that haircut comes with a sad, shocking back story.

    On Thursday in an Instagram post, Walker revealed that he was sexually abused when he was young.
    "The real truth as to why I started doing this early 5th grade, it was a cloaking device for me," Walker said.
      "During the summer of my 5th grade year I was around more family. Some that names will be left alone I was around more. I was sexually harassed, raped, abused, I even got accustomed to it because being at that age you don't know what is what," Walker wrote.
      View this post on Instagram

      The real truth as to why i started doing this early 5th grade, it was a cloaking device for me. During the summer of my 5th grade year I was around more family. Some that names will be left alone I was around more. I was sexually harassed, raped, abused, I even got accustomed to it because being at that age you don't know what is what. I was a gullible curious kid that didn't know what the real world was. I had a mindset that my hair was something that I can control. My hair was what I can make and create and be mine. And it gave my confidence. As of recently I wasn't at my best. Previous History popping up in my head and it sucked mentally "demons"..... because of this virus, I began to truly look at myself in the mirror and see who I truly was even behind closed doors. Long story short I have found peace and internal happiness through this journey god willingly. I forgave everyone even the people that don't deserve it why? Because it's dead weight. Time doesn't wait on anyone so why should I waste my time on it ? Me cutting my hair was more than a cut. My hair was a mask of me hiding the insecurity's that I felt the world wasn't ready for. But now better then ever. Out with old. In with the new. I have shed my skin mentally, emotionally, physically, and spiritually. Life will always be hard. Gotta play with the cards your dealt with and try and make a winning hand. And if you lose. It's never a lost. It's a lesson 🙏🏾. I'm gonna be off this for awhile still growing through this. Just know I love each and everyone one of y'all. Peace love and happiness 💕🙏🏾