Oklahoma State's star running back Chuba Hubbard calls out coach for wearing T-shirt of right-wing news channel

"I will not stand for this," Hubbard tweeted on Monday , linking to a photo of Coach Mike Gundy wearing a OAN shirt. "This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it's unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE."

OAN has been regularly promoted by President Donald Trump on his Twitter feed because of how the channel frames him in a flattering light. The network offers viewers right-wing conspiracy theories and pro-Trump commentary mixed in with wire video news packages that are sometimes skewed to fit its editorial viewpoint.

Jack Posobiec, a right-wing conspiracy theorist and strong Trump supporter, works as a correspondent for OAN and is widely known for having live-streamed an investigation of Comet Ping Pong, the pizzeria at the center of the debunked Pizzagate conspiracy theory.

Gundy has praised OAN in the past. During a news conference in April in which he talked about the team's options for returning amid the coronavirus pandemic, Gundy called OAN's coverage "refreshing."

