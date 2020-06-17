(CNN) Willie Thorne, who played a key role in snooker's rebirth, passed away at a hospital in Spain on Wednesday following a battle with leukemia.

Briton Thorne, 66, had been in an induced coma in an intensive care unit since Monday after suffering respiratory failure, according to a GoFundMe page set up to help pay for his medical treatment.

He died at 1.55 a.m. Wednesday after doctors turned off his machines, said Thorne's carer Julie O'Neill, who had been posting regular updates on the fundraising page since mid-April.

"I was with him all the way to his end and reading out messages to him from people," wrote O'Neill.

"He passed away very peacefully and without pain listening to his children saying they love him. That gives me some comfort in this difficult time."

