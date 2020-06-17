Bob, the 'incredible' stray cat who inspired books and a movie, dies

London (CNN) A stray cat who helped a homeless recovering addict and inspired a film and several books has died at around 14 years old.

James Bowen, a recovering addict, first discovered Bob, an abandoned and injured cat, in 2007.

Bowen took care of the ginger cat and had him by his side as he busked and sold The Big Issue -- an enterprise magazine sold by rough-sleepers -- on the streets of London.

The story of the pair's unlikely bond and Bowen's life inspired Bowen's first book, "A Street Cat Named Bob," along with several other sequels -- "The World According to Bob," "A Gift from Bob" and "The Little Book of Bob."

The books sold eight million copies, according to publisher Hodder & Stoughton, with sales of the novels totaling £8.18 million ($10.3 million). The story also served as the basis for a 2016 film -- starring Bob as himself.

