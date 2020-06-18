British singer Vera Lynn dies aged 103

(CNN) British singer Vera Lynn, whose sentimental ballads during World War II provided the soundtrack for the Allied war effort, has died at the age of 103, according to a statement from the Dame Vera Lynn Children's Charity on Thursday.

Lynn, who lived in Ditchling, East Sussex, England, died Thursday "surrounded by her close family," the statement posted on the charity's website said.

Her daughter, Virginia Lewis-Jones, said in the statement: "My mother first became involved in raising awareness of cerebral palsy in the 50s when there was very little understanding of the condition and children who suffered from motor learning difficulties were often referred to rather pejoratively as 'spastic.'

"Along with celebrity chums including David Jacobs and Wilfred Pickles, she set out to change people's attitudes towards the disability and help children reach their full potential. There was no one else raising funds to help at that time, so it was groundbreaking work.

"Although my mother was closely associated with other charities, not least those supporting veterans, the Dame Vera Lynn Children's Charity always held a very special place in her heart -- the children loved her as much as she loved them and I'm extremely proud of what it has achieved and the difference it has made to so many families' lives."

Read More