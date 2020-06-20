Pope Francis warns society against reverting to individualism after the pandemic

By Livia Borghese

Updated 1555 GMT (2355 HKT) June 20, 2020

Pope Francis addresses doctors and nurses from the coronavirus-ravaged Lombardy region, at the Vatican, on June 20.
Rome (CNN)Pope Francis has warned the world against returning to the "illusion of individualism" after the coronavirus pandemic ends.

Francis made a statement from the Vatican on Sunday, praising healthcare workers in Italy's Lombardy region who stood by their patients during the pandemic's "troubled months."
Lombardy was Italy's worst-affected region at the height of the pandemic.
    Francis later warned people to "be careful," and not to allow individualism to again become "the guiding principle of society."
    Francis used the health care workers as an example to make his point, saying their professionalism was "one of the pillars of [Italy]." The Pope described the medical workers as "angels."
