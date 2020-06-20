    Tiz the Law wins the 152nd Belmont Stakes

    By Amir Vera, CNN

    Updated 0819 GMT (1619 HKT) June 21, 2020

    Jockey Manuel Franco rides atop Tiz the Law crossing the finish line to win the 152nd running of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park on June 20, 2020 in Elmont, New York.
    (CNN)Tiz the Law won the 152nd running of the Belmont Stakes in Elmont, New York, on Saturday, according to the race organization's official Twitter.

    The entire race took place without spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 3-year-old colt was ridden by jockey Manny Franco and is owned by Sackatoga Stables. Dr. Post and Max Player came in second and third, respectively.
      Typically the third and final leg of the Triple Crown, the Belmont Stakes was the first leg for the first time in history. The race was originally slated to take place on June 6.
      Tiz the Law, with jockey Manny Franco, races past the finish line to win the Belmont Stakes on Saturday, June 20.
      Tiz the Law, with jockey Manny Franco, races past the finish line to win the Belmont Stakes on Saturday, June 20.
      Franco celebrates after the big win.
      Franco celebrates after the big win.
      The grandstand was empty, as spectators were not allowed to attend because of the coronavirus pandemic.
      The grandstand was empty, as spectators were not allowed to attend because of the coronavirus pandemic.
