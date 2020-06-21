Deadly park stabbing declared 'terrorist incident' by UK police

(CNN) A stabbing incident in the English town of Reading that left three people dead on Saturday is being investigated as a "terrorist incident," UK police said on Sunday.

"Deputy Assistant Commissioner Dean Haydon, Senior National Coordinator for the Counter Terrorism Policing network, has this morning declared the incident a terrorist incident, and CTPSE will be taking over the investigation," Thames Valley Police said Sunday in a statement.

Six people were injured in the incident at Forbury Gardens in Reading's town center. Three people died and three others suffered serious injuries, police said.

Police respond to a "serious incident" near Forbury Gardens in Reading town center.

A 25-year-old man from Reading, who was not identified by authorities, was arrested Saturday. Police said the man was detained at the scene on suspicion of murder and authorities are not searching for other suspects.

Read More