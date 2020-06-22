(CNN) A key Russian Premier League soccer match has come under scrutiny, after a top club was forced to field its youth squad when its entire first team was quarantined for coronavirus.

The game between FC Sochi and FC Rostov went ahead despite the latter's squad being hit by six positive coronavirus tests before the match. Those positive tests meant Rostov's entire senior squad had to be quarantined, according to a club statement explaining its 10-1 defeat.

Prior to the match at the Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi, Rostov was challenging for a UEFA Champions League place, while Sochi was embroiled in a relegation battle.

Rostov asked Sochi to postpone the match but the team refused, and so it was forced to field a team of young players aged 16-19.

The youngsters took an improbable lead in the first minute, when 17-year-old Roman Romanov scored, becoming the youngest scorer in club history. He is also the third-youngest scorer in Russian Premier League history.

