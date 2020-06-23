Natasha Cloud, LaToya Sanders, Jonquel Jones opt out of playing WNBA 2020 season

(CNN) At least three more players will skip the 2020 WNBA season.

Guard Natasha Cloud and post player LaToya Sanders -- two starters from the WNBA defending champion Washington Mystics -- will sit out. Additionally, post player Jonquel Jones of the Connecticut Sun, who finished third in the WNBA MVP voting last season, announced her decision to not play.

Cloud is choosing not to play to focus on social reform, while Sanders and Jones cited health reasons.

Cloud, Sanders and Jones join Atlanta Dream guard Renee Montgomery -- who on Thursday said she intends to sit out the season to help continue the fight for social justice reform in the US -- in not playing. In January, before it was known the coronavirus pandemic would disrupt the season schedule, Minnesota Lynx superstar Maya Moore said she would sit out a second consecutive season to continue to fight for criminal justice reform.

The WNBA season is planning to hold its season at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, starting in July.