Belgium's King Leopold II has a 21st century nemesis. He's 14 years old

Brussels, Belgium (CNN)Noah, a slight teenager wearing jeans and sneakers, is dwarfed by the bronze statue of Belgium's King Leopold II astride a horse. The statue, set high on a concrete plinth, has stood opposite the Royal Palace in Brussels since 1926.
That could change soon. Armed only with history and an online petition, 14-year-old Noah is determined to bring Belgium's controversial "Builder King" crashing down.
Noah's parents are from what is now the Democratic Republic of Congo. In the late 19th century, the country -- then personally owned by Leopold II -- was a place of extraordinary cruelty, where hundreds of thousands of Africans died in slavery.
"I feel belittled, because it is people of my origin and community who were killed," explained Noah, the statue of Leopold II towering above him. "For me when you put a statue of Hitler in Berlin, for me, that is like putting up a statue of Leopold in Brussels."
As statues linked to slavery and racism began to tumble in the US and Europe, Noah set up an online petition to have Brussels' memorials to Leopold torn down. He called it "Reparons l'histoire" (Let's repair history); it has 80,000 signatures and counting.
CNN agreed to Noah's request not to use his last name due to the current tense political climate.
Noah says not enough Belgians understand the history of what was ironically called the Congo Free State.
"I hope young people of my age and younger start to take responsibility and talk and make their voices heard," he says confidently.
Those in authority may now be listening. Last week, Belgium's parliament approved a national inquiry into Belgian colonialism.
Els Van Hoof, a Belgian MP who leads the chamber of representative's foreign affairs committee, says the inquiry may tackle the question of what to do with statues of Leopold II, though the exact scope of work has yet to be determined.
It will be the first time that Belgium has embarked on such a broad effort to confront its colonial sins.
When Leopold took the throne, he was desperate for Belgium to become a colonial power. The Belgian parliament, however, did not share the same goal. So instead, Leopold convinced European powers and the United States to recognize a massive swath of Africa as his own privately-owned colony. It only became a Belgian colony after he was forced to relinquish control.
Leopold sent in a private army to force local people to collect ivory and rubber. Those who resisted, or were unable to meet the impossible work quotas imposed on them, faced mutilation, amputation or execution.
Historians estimate that at least half a million people died under Leopold's misrule, but its horrors have received little attention in modern Belgium.
Belgium's 'human zoo'
Just outside Brussels, in the small, affluent suburb of Tervuren, a burial site is tucked inside the courtyard of the church of St John the Evangelist, just a few steps away from a square lined with quaint cafes and shaded outdoor patios.
People shuffle past, rarely stopping to visit, unaware of the history beneath their feet.
The seven graves, set beneath an arched stained-glass window, are inscribed only with first names: Kitoukwa, Sambo and M'Peia, among others. The people buried here were brought to Belgium in the final years of the 19th century, to be put on display, only to succumb to pneumonia when the weather turned cold.