Belgium's King Leopold II has a 21st century nemesis. He's 14 years old

Brussels, Belgium (CNN) Noah, a slight teenager wearing jeans and sneakers, is dwarfed by the bronze statue of Belgium's King Leopold II astride a horse. The statue, set high on a concrete plinth, has stood opposite the Royal Palace in Brussels since 1926.

That could change soon. Armed only with history and an online petition, 14-year-old Noah is determined to bring Belgium's controversial "Builder King" crashing down.

"I feel belittled, because it is people of my origin and community who were killed," explained Noah, the statue of Leopold II towering above him. "For me when you put a statue of Hitler in Berlin, for me, that is like putting up a statue of Leopold in Brussels."

As statues linked to slavery and racism began to tumble in the US and Europe, Noah set up an online petition to have Brussels' memorials to Leopold torn down. He called it "Reparons l'histoire" (Let's repair history); it has 80,000 signatures and counting.

