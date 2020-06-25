(CNN) Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has postponed her wedding to attend the European Council meeting next month, she said in an Instagram post on Thursday.

EU leaders are scheduled to meet face-to-face on July 17 for the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic to discuss the European budget and the plans for recovery from the Covid-19 crisis.

"I'm so looking forward to marrying this man," wrote Frederiksen in a post that featured herself and her fiance Bo Tengberg. "The Council meeting in Brussels has been convened exactly on the Saturday in July when we had planned our wedding. Damn. But, I have to do my job and protect Denmark's interests.

Frederiksen and her fiance, Bo Tengberg at the Louisiana Museum of Modern Art in Humlebaek, Denmark, on May 22 as lockdown restrictions were loosened.

"I'm looking forward to saying yes to Bo (who is fortunately very patient)," she added.

Denmark has recorded 12,836 coronavirus cases and 603 deaths, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.

