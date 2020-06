Red Sox, Tigers, Mariners have positive Covid-19 tests, reports say

(CNN) Executives from the Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers and Seattle Mariners have all announced positive coronavirus test results within their respective Major League Baseball organizations.

A Detroit Tigers player and a staff member outside the baseball operations department each tested positive for Covid-19, general manager Al Avila told reporters Wednesday. The player, who tested positive in the last few days, was in Florida but not at the team's spring training facility in Lakeland, Avila said, according to MLB.com.

"They're going through the process of recovering as we speak, and that's really all I can say about that at this point," Avila said, per MLB.com. "It was just a few days ago, so they're still in the recovery stages, and at some point, they'll be tested again."

The Seattle Mariners have had "more than one" player test positive for Covid-19, general manager Jerry Dipoto said Wednesday to reporters.

