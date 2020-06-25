Clashes at illegal street party leads to 22 police officers being injured in London

London (CNN) At least 22 police officers were injured and emergency vehicles were damaged in London overnight, after a street party -- illegal under Covid-19 rules -- descended into violence.

Officers arrived to break up the event in Brixton, south London on Wednesday evening, but clashes broke out and led to chaotic scenes that have been condemned by the mayor of London and the UK's Home Secretary.

Footage appears show police cars being attacked and officers being chased away by revelers, with some throwing bottles towards the authorities. Unverified videos posted to Snapchat in the area appear to show police vehicles retreating from the crowds in the early hours of Thursday.

"Officers attended to encourage the crowd to leave the location but they did not engage with police. The event continued and more officers attended the scene and the group became hostile towards officers," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

None of the officers were seriously injured but two required hospital treatment, the force added. Four arrests were made for assault and public order offences.

