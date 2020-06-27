Archbishop of Canterbury says portrayal of Jesus as White should be reconsidered

London (CNN) Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury and head of the Church of England, has said the church should reconsider its portrayal of Jesus as a White man.

"Yes, of course it does," he said, adding that Jesus was portrayed differently in countries around the world. He was regularly in touch with Anglican Church leaders from around the world, he said, who did not portray Jesus as White.

"You go into their churches and you don't see a White Jesus -- you see a Black Jesus, or Chinese Jesus, or a Middle Eastern Jesus -- which is of course the most accurate.

"You see a Fijian Jesus -- you see Jesus portrayed in as many ways as there are cultures, languages and understandings."

