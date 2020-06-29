(CNN) Locals in southern Spain hung hundreds of Pride flags in the streets after local authorities were forced to remove a rainbow banner from the town hall.

Mayor Juan Antonio Cívico Llamas has hung out the rainbow flag to mark international LGBTQ Pride month for several years, but he was forced to remove it last week after three residents of Villanueva de Algaidas complained, according to a statement.

The flag was hung in order to show that Villanueva de Algaidas is an "open, diverse, pluralistic, inclusive and committed town which celebrates equality and diversity," the statement reads. "But sadly this gesture did not last long."

The town of 4,200 residents is near Malaga, in southern Spain.

Since a recent Supreme Court ruling, Spanish authorities are banned from hanging unofficial flags from municipal buildings, and the council was obliged to remove the flag.

However, one man decided the town would celebrate Pride anyway.

Read More