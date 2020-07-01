(CNN) Researchers have found the first confirmed underwater Aboriginal archaeological sites off the coast of Australia, and predict that there are many more to be discovered.

Many settlements were built in areas that were on dry land at the end of the Ice Age, when sea levels were lower, but were submerged as the sea rose, according to a study published in the journal PLOS ONE Wednesday.

The Australian coast extended 100 miles further out to sea than it does now, say a team of researchers led by archaeologist Jonathan Benjamin of Flinders University in Adelaide, so it is likely that many ancient sites are underwater.

Scientists sent divers to explore likely sites and also used a number of techniques, such as aerial and underwater remote sensing.

The study included maps of the sites.

They found two sites off northwestern Australia. The first, in Cape Bruguieres Channel, contained artifacts that are at least 7,000 years old. At the second site, Flying Foam Passage, they found a single artifact that is 8,500 years old.

