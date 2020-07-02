Who is Ghislaine Maxwell? The woman at the center of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal

London (CNN) The British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested in connection with an investigation into her ex-boyfriend, the convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Maxwell, 58, has been named in multiple lawsuits by women who said they were abused by the disgraced US financier, who killed himself last August.

She was arrested Thursday morning in New Hampshire, said Nicholas Biase, a spokesman for the US attorney's office.

Maxwell, whose whereabouts have been unclear since the arrest last summer of Epstein, has been under investigation for allegedly facilitating Epstein's recruitment of young girls and women.

In the wake of Epstein's suicide in August 2019, public pressure has mounted to hold those who might have assisted him -- perhaps including Maxwell and a coterie of young women who allegedly worked under her -- accountable not only for his actions, but also for their own roles.

