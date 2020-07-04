Plastic screens, tracings apps and table service. English pubs reopen on bittersweet day

London (CNN) The revered English poet William Blake once purportedly likened an English pub to a church, with two important caveats: "a pub is warmer, and there's more conversation."

For the writer Samuel Johnson, there was "nothing which has yet been contrived by man, by which so much happiness is produced as by a good tavern." And the sentiment was captured by Shakespeare, too: a character in "Henry V" wishes he were "in an alehouse in London," reasoning: "I would give all my fame for a pot of ale and safety."

Pubs are the beating heart of Britain, as vital a national institution as The Bard's writings themselves. But for the first time since World War II, ale and safety have become mutually exclusive commodities -- and millions have been locked out of their locals since mid-March as a result.

"I've missed going to the pub with my mates, as any British person would," says Akwasi Akoto, 25. But England finally returned to the pub on Saturday, the first day of the country's latest, most significant easing of lockdown restrictions. Those in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales must wait longer to return to their local.

But if the first pints pulled in months represent a national celebration, it's a muted and awkward one. The experience looks very different: social distancing is mandatory and only table service is allowed, so the typical sight of punters wedged shoulder-to-shoulder at the bar after work remains a pre-pandemic memory.

A drinker scans a QR code in order to enter contact-tracing details before entering a south London pub.

And despite a growing ambivalence towards the lockdown in recent weeks, concerns about public health remain in the country that suffered Europe's most deadly Covid-19 outbreak. Even in the UK's beer gardens, many are angry about how their country got its coronavirus response so wrong.

"What makes it so almost dystopian is that the staff are wearing such heavy PPE just to bring you a drink," Akoto, who filed through the doors of a London pub shortly after 10 a.m., tells CNN. "It feels a bit self-indulgent and a bit selfish -- I felt selfish being there." For the thousands who placed an order on Saturday, many more stayed away.

But the day marked something of a catharsis for others, and the mood was jovial among those who did cross the threshold into their favorite taverns. "I wanted a slice of normality," says Craig Sartwright, explaining his decision to venture into a pub in Clapham, south London, where he pointedly keeps his distance from other drinkers.

"I definitely feel people have missed the pubs, especially some of the most vulnerable in our society," adds Owen Reed, a staff member at a Wetherspoons pub in Bedworth, central London. "Many of our customers are older, and sometimes have no close family and friends.

"Them coming into the pub to see us is sometimes the only human contact they will have all day, or longer."

'This is all very worrying'

As with everything else, drinking in the age of coronavirus feels different.

Customers at pubs across the country were asked for contact details before they could enter, in order to help with Covid-19 contact-tracing should someone subsequently test positive. In many establishments, plastic screens were set up and glasses were swapped out for disposable cups.

"We have tried in our efforts not to make the pub too clinical and utterly joyless," the Southampton Arms in north London told its customers. And most significantly for the landlords across the country whose finances have been hit by the pandemic, venues were running significantly under capacity.

But despite the industry's best attempts, it was almost inevitable that the day of re-opening -- dubbed "Super Saturday" -- would be tense.

"At 10:30 there was a guy riding his electric scooter in Spoons," Akoto says, referring to the wildly popular, low-cost chain Wetherspoons that is affectionately known by its nickname by many Brits. "The crazy cranky people that you associate with British pubs, I'm sure wherever there are they're rubbing their hands with glee to be able to get on it." The chain has been criticized for its treatment of its staff during the pandemic, and for its owner's opposition to the lockdown.

A member of staff serves customers at a pub in Stratford, east London.

Britain's pubs haven't been forced to shut en masse in living memory, and closing time was a painful process for landlords, staff and drinkers alike -- leading to concerns that a country with such an entrenched drinking culture would overdo it on Saturday.

Some taverns around had planned a midnight re-opening until the government mandated they remain shut until 6 a.m. By Friday afternoon, it was difficult to book at table at many London establishments. Several in south London told CNN they expected queues on the street, and as Saturday came, they were proved right.

"We haven't been out the month in three months essentially, we've been isolating. This is really the first time that we've been able to come out," Bianca, a resident of Clapham, south London, tells CNN outside an O'Neills pub. "I'm worried that not everyone has the same attitude as us."

"I don't think everyone is that sensible," adds Phil Crossan. "There'll be people who will stay out all night now."