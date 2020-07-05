Australian man dies after a shark attack near Queensland's Fraser Island

(CNN) A 36-year-old man died after being attacked by a shark off the coast of Fraser Island in the Australian state of Queensland on Saturday, local police said in a statement.

The man was spearfishing in the waters off Indian Head when he was bitten by a shark.

The man suffered injuries to his leg. A doctor and a nurse tried to save his life on the beach, but he passed away at about 4.30 p.m. local time.

Saturday's attack marked the fourth shark-related death in Australia this year. In April, Queensland wildlife ranger Zachary Robba, 23, was killed by a great white shark also near Indian Head.

In June a 60-year-old surfer died after being bitten by a great white shark in the state of New South Wales, while in January a 57-year-old diver died from a shark attack off Western Australia state.

In this image made from aerial video, a jet ski passes over a shark swimming along the coast of Kingscliff, New South Whales, Australia, Sunday, June 7, 2020.