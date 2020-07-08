    Two-time world champion snowboarder Alex Pullin dies in spearfishing accident

    By Jack Guy, CNN

    Updated 1005 GMT (1805 HKT) July 8, 2020

    Pullin was a three-time Olympian and two-time world champion.
    (CNN)Two-time world champion snowboarder Alex 'Chumpy' Pullin has died while spearfishing in his native Australia.

    Pullin, 32, was the Australian flag bearer at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, and competed in three Olympics in total. He was known as an experienced diver and had previously posted about his passion for spearfishing on social media.
    "Paramedics were called to a post-immersion incident off Nineteenth Avenue at Palm Beach just after 10.30am," said the Queensland Ambulance Service in a statement Wednesday. "One patient was treated at the scene."
      Pullin was known to frequent the popular swimming spot, reports CNN affiliate 9 News, and had previously gone spearfishing at an artificial reef located around 270 meters from shore.
      Another diver found Pullin unconscious without an oxygen mask, Gold Coast Police District Duty Officer Chris Tritton told 9 News. Pullin appeared to be diving alone at the time, he added.
      "We understand he was free diving and spearfishing out on the reef," said Tritton.
      Pullin was known to be an experienced diver.