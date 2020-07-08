(CNN) The actor Johnny Depp has forcefully rejected allegations he was abusive toward his ex-wife, Amber Heard, describing them as "sick" on the first day of his libel action against a UK newspaper group.

Depp, who arrived at the High Court in London wearing a face mask for the hearing on Tuesday, admitted long-term problems with drugs and alcohol but said a newspaper's claims that he was violent to Heard were "completely untrue."

The actor is suing News Group Newspapers and Dan Wootton, the executive editor of one of its tabloids, the Sun, for libel after the paper claimed in a 2018 story that Depp was an abusive husband.

Heard was also present in court; she is expected to give evidence later in the case.

Court papers show the newspaper group alleges that Depp was "controlling and verbally and physically abusive" towards Heard, "particularly when he was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs." Depp has always denied allegations of physical abuse against his former wife.

