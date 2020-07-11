Protests erupt in Russia's Far East after arrest of governor over years-old murders

Moscow (CNN) Thousands of Russians protested on the streets in the country's remote Far Eastern territory of Khabarovsk on Saturday after their governor was arrested and flown to Moscow on charges for years-old murders, in a detention criticized as a politically motivated move by President Vladimir Putin's government.

Live feeds of the protests posted to social media from the event showed people chanting: "This is our land" and "Putin must resign," while demanding Khabarovsk Governor Sergey Furgal be released and brought back to the territory.

State-run media TASS reported on Thursday that Furgal had been arrested, while a video posted to YouTube by the Russian state's Investigative Committee showed the governor being pulled from his vehicle by masked officers in fatigues, who then pat him down and put him in a van before driving away.

Khabarovsk Governor Sergey Furgal is escorted into a police van after a court hearing in Moscow on Friday.

The arrest comes less than two weeks after the country gave Putin the green light to serve beyond his existing term limits, in a referendum on constitutional reforms that could now see the leader cement his power until 2036.

Furgal on Friday appeared in court in Moscow, charged with orchestrating the murders of two businessmen in 2004 and 2005 and the attempted murder of another, according to an unnamed law enforcement quoted by TASS. Furgal denied all charges. The court ordered him detained until September 9. Four other people were arrested in November in connection to the alleged murders and later testified against Furgal, according to TASS.

