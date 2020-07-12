(CNN) Poland's incumbent President Andrzej Duda declared victory in the country's presidential election Sunday, but his opponent refused to accept defeat, saying exit polls show the election is still too close to call.

Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, of the center-right opposition Civic Platform party (PO), told a rally in the city Sunday that the election had been close as predicted, but once votes were counted "I am sure that we will win, for sure."

According to an exit poll presented by state broadcaster TVP and conducted by Ipsos, Duda had 50.4% of the vote when polls closed Sunday. Trzaskowski got 49.6%. The exit poll estimated an election turnout of 68.9%, the highest in 25 years for a presidential election.

The exit poll by Ipsos has a margin of error of two percentage points for each candidate. Official preliminary results are expected Monday.

Speaking at a rally in Pultusk on Sunday, Duda said he was accepting victory based on the exit polls.

