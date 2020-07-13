(CNN) Businesses have had to embrace social distancing during the pandemic, and perhaps none more so than an English pub which installed an electric fence to keep thirsty customers at bay.

Jonny McFadden, who runs the Star Inn in St Just, Cornwall, told CNN that he installed the electric fence in front of the pub's bar for social distancing purposes.

"It's a very small pub, the first and last rural pub in Cornwall," he said.

England's pubs were allowed to reopen their doors on July 4, after being closed during the UK lockdown. Social distancing remains mandatory, and customers must hand over their contact details before they enter to help with coronavirus tracking if needed.

McFadden told CNN that the idea to use the fence came as he was preparing to reopen the pub.

Read More