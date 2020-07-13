(CNN) A cache of preserved newspapers from 1966 has emerged from a melting glacier in France, the latest in a string of objects that have been revealed as the glacier retreats.

Café-owner Timothée Mottin found about a dozen newspapers dating from January 20 and 21, 1966 near the Bossons Glacier, southeastern France, he told CNN.

The newspapers are "in a very good state, you can read them, unfold them," he said. "Well, they are a bit torn, but in a very good state nonetheless."

The Bossons Glacier is the largest ice fall in Europe, according to the French government, and descends from the summit of Mont Blanc, the tallest mountain in Western Europe.

The papers date from January 20 and 21, 1966.

Mottin has owned the Cabane du Cerro café-restaurant, about an hour outside the ski town of Chamonix, for the past five years.

Read More