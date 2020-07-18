    Olympic figure skater Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya dies at 20

    By Jay Croft, CNN

    Updated 1916 GMT (0316 HKT) July 18, 2020

    Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya and Harley Windsor of Australia compete in Moscow in 2018.
    (CNN)Pairs figure skater Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya, who was born in Russia but competed for Australia in the 2018 Olympics, has died at 20 in Moscow, the International Skating Union reported Saturday.

    "The ISU is shocked by the news of Ekaterina's passing," said ISU President Jan Dijkema in a statement on the organization's website. "She was a talented pair skater and the Figure Skating community will miss her. We offer our deepest sympathies to her family, friends and teammates and mourn this tragic loss."
    Details of her death were not immediately known.
      Alexandrovskaya teamed up with Harley Windsor of Australia in 2016.