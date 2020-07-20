Denmark is a liberal paradise for many people, but the reality is very different for immigrants

Copenhagen, Denmark (CNN)Muhammad Aslam loves his home -- an apartment in a low-rise public housing estate at the heart of the diverse and gentrifying Copenhagen neighborhood of Norrebro.
"It has been amazing to live here," he says, looking around at the Mjolnerparken project, a series of trim, red-brick, rent-controlled blocks set around tidy, green courtyards.
Aslam has lived here happily for 30 years, raising four children -- three of whom have since moved out, to pursue careers in law, civil engineering, and psychology. But now the Danish government wants to sell his home, and those of his neighbors.
A new law aims to force changes in 15 housing estates across the country that the government calls "hard ghettos" -- which Danish regulations define partly according to the races of those who live in them. The law, which went into effect in July 2019, aims to change the social and ethnic make-up of low-income projects.
The legislation compels housing associations to sell or redevelop 40% of public housing stock in these low-rent, ethnic minority enclaves. According to the housing and transport ministry, residents will be offered the chance to be rehomed in and around the same area. Anyone who refuses to leave will be evicted, according to the ministry.
Experts say no other modern European country has attempted to relocate their citizens in this way. The move, dubbed "the greatest social experiment of this century" by Danish media, has been lambasted by critics for targeting non-White Danes and immigrants.
"The cornerstone of democracy is that we are all equal before the law, but that is the stone they are pushing [away] with this legislation," said Aslam, whose apartment is in one of two blocks due to be sold. He and 11 other tenants are taking the government to court over the matter.
Eddie Omar Rosenberg Khawaja, the attorney representing the tenants, told CNN the subpoena in the case compares Mjolnerparken with a similar area, Byparken, in the town of Svendborg, west of Copenhagen. He argues that Byparken has roughly the same socio-economic challenges as Mjolnerparken -- there's just one difference: the majority of its residents are White.
"When you make the decisive criteria ethnicity, then you have a problem," Khawaja said. "Why are they not targeting Svendborg? Because there are more White Danes living there? And that is problematic. It is detached from solving the problem, and you're linking problems to ethnicity."
The tough approach is part of the "One Denmark without parallel societies -- no ghettos in 2030" plan, which was proposed by the previous center-right government but is now being pushed through by the current left-wing coalition.