Denmark is a liberal paradise for many people, but the reality is very different for immigrants

Copenhagen, Denmark (CNN) Muhammad Aslam loves his home -- an apartment in a low-rise public housing estate at the heart of the diverse and gentrifying Copenhagen neighborhood of Norrebro.

"It has been amazing to live here," he says, looking around at the Mjolnerparken project, a series of trim, red-brick, rent-controlled blocks set around tidy, green courtyards.

Aslam has lived here happily for 30 years, raising four children -- three of whom have since moved out, to pursue careers in law, civil engineering, and psychology. But now the Danish government wants to sell his home, and those of his neighbors.

A new law aims to force changes in 15 housing estates across the country that the government calls "hard ghettos" -- which Danish regulations define partly according to the races of those who live in them. The law, which went into effect in July 2019, aims to change the social and ethnic make-up of low-income projects.

The legislation compels housing associations to sell or redevelop 40% of public housing stock in these low-rent, ethnic minority enclaves. According to the housing and transport ministry, residents will be offered the chance to be rehomed in and around the same area. Anyone who refuses to leave will be evicted, according to the ministry.

