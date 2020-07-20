Police in Italy find shipment of coffee beans stuffed with cocaine

(CNN) Police in Italy discovered cocaine stuffed inside individually hollowed-out coffee beans, after opening a parcel addressed to a fictional Mafia boss from a Hollywood movie.

Investigators found 130 grams of cocaine in a two kilogram shipment of coffee beans that arrived at Milan's Malpensa Airport from Colombia, according to a statement from the Guardia di Finanza financial police.

Customs officers decided to check the package after noticing that its intended recipient shared the name of a fictional character: Santino D'Antonio, a Mafia boss in the movie John Wick: Chapter 2, Italian police told CNN.

Customs officers found 130 grams of cocaine hidden in the coffee, which had been sent from Colombia.

Once they opened the parcel they found more than 500 coffee beans that had been hollowed out, filled with cocaine and resealed using dark brown tape, the statement said.

Police tracked the package to Florence, and arrested a 50-year-old Italian man when he came to try and collect it from a tobacconist's shop in the city.