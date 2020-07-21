Tensions over Nile River dam project as heavy rain sows confusion

(CNN) Nine years of talks and several fragile agreements over how to share the water of the world's longest river were almost thrown out of the window last week — all because of a bout of heavy rain.

Satellite images released last Tuesday by the US-based company Maxar Technologies showed water pooling in a reservoir behind a controversial dam on the Blue Nile in Ethiopia, prompting officials in Egypt to demand urgent clarification and those in neighboring Sudan to complain that water levels were dropping along the river.

It now seems that heavy rains had caused the reservoir to swell, but as Ethiopia has repeatedly said it will fill the dam with or without a deal with the other two nations, the images had authorities in Egypt and Sudan worried. If Ethiopia does begin filling the dam at a rapid pace, they fear it could have profound effects on their own water supplies.

On the same day, the three nations had failed to reach an agreement over how the project should proceed, as the latest round of talks crashed out.

