(CNN)In a coastal neighborhood in Australia's New South Wales state, luxury beachfront homes are in danger of collapsing into the ocean.
Residents in more than 40 houses along Wamberal Beach, located in the central coast north of Sydney, have had to evacuate over the past few days as coastal erosion threatened to damage or destroy the homes.
The multi-million properties sit on a cliff above the water, but days of strong swells have eaten away at the land, causing the cliff face to crumble. Videos from last Friday show white waves surging up the cliff, almost reaching the houses, leaving broken staircases and debris in the sand as the tide pulls away.
This weekend, some homes saw their backyards swallowed by water, or front porches and balconies partially collapsed. Authorities declared dozens of homes "at-risk," and residents were given two hours to pack their belongings and evacuate during low tide, according to CNN affiliate Nine News.
It's not clear when they'll be allowed back into their homes; authorities have shut off power, gas, and water to the most high-risk properties and fenced off the danger zone, as the Central Coast Council asks members of the community to stay away from the area.
In the meantime, local officials and welfare agencies are working to provide crisis accommodation for the displaced residents.
But many frustrated residents say it's too little too late, and accused the local council of not taking sufficient action to address long-standing concerns. For years, they've warned against coastal erosion accelerated by climate change, and lobbied for a seawall -- especially after destructive storms in 2016.
In a press release on Monday, the council "acknowledged the severe weather had caused great distress to residents." If residents wanted to take "coastal engineer-designed action" to protect their homes in the coming weeks, the council wouldn't take any regulatory action,