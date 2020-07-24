Spain's king distances himself from his father amid allegations of $100M transfer from ex-Saudi monarch

Madrid (CNN) Even as Spain battles the coronavirus, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez says there's another issue that "all Spaniards are witnessing" -- the "unsettling reports" about the murky finances of the royal family.

"It disturbs all of us, and me, too," Sanchez said on national TV this month.

Spanish media now report almost daily on the alleged financial dealings of former King Juan Carlos I, even before he abdicated in 2014, and on the efforts of his son, King Felipe VI, Spain's current head of state, to distance himself from his father.

"The judicial system is at work," Sanchez said. "And the Royal Household is keeping a distance in the face of these disturbing reports."

In March, just as Spain went into lockdown, King Felipe renounced any personal inheritance from his father and stopped the annual public stipend paid to the former king.

