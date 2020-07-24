(CNN) The noise inside the Camp Nou on November 23, 2002, was unlike any other experienced in Barcelona's soup bowl of a stadium.

There is the sort of sound that makes a person wince, furrow the brow, stick fingers in both ears, and then there is the screeching and baying of over 100,000 football fans. A 90-minute chorus of hatred directed at just one man on an extraordinary rain-soaked evening in the Catalan capital.

Luis Figo, once of Barcelona but now dressed in Real Madrid white, is walking towards the corner flag. The decibels rise. He was once adored in these parts, but now is the focus of the fans' fury.

Barcelona supporters are holding up placards with dollar signs, a whiskey bottle becomes embedded in the pitch, officials in raincoats are holding back supporters in the front row; lighters, coins, plastic bottles are hurling down from the stands and, then, a pig's head is launched towards the Portuguese forward.

"Never have I heard the Camp Nou with this sound against one person," Francesc Arnau, a member of Barcelona's squad that evening, tells CNN Sport. "The people, I think, in that game, think that they don't play against Real Madrid, they play against Luis Figo. It was unbelievable, the best atmosphere against Real Madrid."

Luis Figo of Real Madrid prepares to take a corner with a police escort during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid played at the Nou Camp Stadium, on November 23, 2002.

