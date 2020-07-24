(CNN)The noise inside the Camp Nou on November 23, 2002, was unlike any other experienced in Barcelona's soup bowl of a stadium.
There is the sort of sound that makes a person wince, furrow the brow, stick fingers in both ears, and then there is the screeching and baying of over 100,000 football fans. A 90-minute chorus of hatred directed at just one man on an extraordinary rain-soaked evening in the Catalan capital.
Luis Figo, once of Barcelona but now dressed in Real Madrid white, is walking towards the corner flag. The decibels rise. He was once adored in these parts, but now is the focus of the fans' fury.
Barcelona supporters are holding up placards with dollar signs, a whiskey bottle becomes embedded in the pitch, officials in raincoats are holding back supporters in the front row; lighters, coins, plastic bottles are hurling down from the stands and, then, a pig's head is launched towards the Portuguese forward.
"Never have I heard the Camp Nou with this sound against one person," Francesc Arnau, a member of Barcelona's squad that evening, tells CNN Sport. "The people, I think, in that game, think that they don't play against Real Madrid, they play against Luis Figo. It was unbelievable, the best atmosphere against Real Madrid."
It's gone 10 p.m. and the second half begins. Figo takes his first corner near members of Barcelona's ultras group, the Boixos Nois. The atmosphere is wild and threatening to become uncontrollable.
Waving his arms, Barcelona defender Carles Puyol appeals to the fans for calm, but more objects are thrown. Riot police gather and Figo takes the corner, which Barcelona goalkeeper Roberto Bonano tips over the bar. Another corner, the sound increases, more objects fall onto the pitch. The referee suspends the match for 16 minutes.
"I was a bit afraid because you never know the objects where they can fall," Ernest Macia Ballus, a reporter for Catalunya Radio who was at the Camp Nou as a fan that night, tells CNN Sport.
"They can fall on the pitch, or maybe you receive the impact of a strong object somewhere, or because when there's this kind of atmosphere, there's a loss of control. It's dangerous for the players, of course, when taking a corner, for example, but it's also dangerous for the supporters.
"I was thinking I should maybe leave the stadium, but I didn't want to because it's Barcelona-Madrid. It is a unique game and I've paid a lot of money. I was afraid and impressed. It was unforgettable. I'd never seen something like this, and I won't [again]."