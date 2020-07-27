Lewis Hamilton clarifies anti-vaccine Instagram post after backlash

(CNN)Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has clarified his views on a potential coronavirus vaccine after sharing an anti-vaccination post on social media.
The 35-year-old Mercedes driver faced fierce criticism on Monday after uploading the video, which accuses Microsoft founder Bill Gates of lying about coronavirus vaccine trials, to his Instagram story.
In Hamilton's since-deleted post -- originally posted by content creator King Bach -- Gates is interviewed on CBSN about progress on a vaccine to combat Covid-19.
During the conversation, the computer magnate-turned-philanthropist dismissed claims about side effects that have been reported during clinical trials and rubbished suggestions that he wants to embed tracking chips in the vaccines.
King Bach -- whose real name is Andrew Bachelor -- wrote in his accompanying caption: "I remember when I told my first lie."
CNN has reached out to King Bach for comment.
Addressing the backlash, Hamilton said his post had been "misinterpreted," adding that he was not against vaccines.
"I've noticed some comments on my earlier post around the coronavirus vaccine, and want to clarify my thoughts on it, as I understand why they might have been misinterpreted," he told his 18.3 million followers.
Hamilton said he hadn't noticed the caption attached to the post and added that he had "a lot of respect for the charity work Bill Gates does."