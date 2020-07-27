Cat becomes first animal in UK to test positive for Covid-19

(CNN) A cat has become the first animal in the UK to test positive for Covid-19, according to the UK's Chief Veterinary Officer. But there's good news -- the animal and its owners have now made a full recovery.

The feline's infection was confirmed following tests at the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) laboratory in Weybridge, England, on July 22, according to a press release from the UK government.

The government said the cat was "the first confirmed case of an animal infection with the coronavirus strain in the UK." It said there was no evidence the cat had transmitted the virus to its owners.

"All available evidence suggests that the cat contracted the coronavirus from its owners who had previously tested positive for Covid-19," the press release added.

The cat was initially diagnosed by a private vet with feline herpes virus -- a common respiratory infection among cats -- but was also tested for SARS-CoV-2 as part of a research program. Follow-up testing at the APHA laboratory confirmed the cat had SARS-CoV-2, which manifests as Covid-19 in humans.

