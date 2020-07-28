Germany's new virus cases fell to below 500 a day for weeks. Now they've topped 800

(CNN)Just when it seemed that Europe was getting to grips with the coronavirus pandemic, Covid-19 appears to be spreading again.
Fresh outbreaks are sweeping across the continent as they have in Asia, bringing with them renewed lockdown measures and a clear message that no country is safe from a resurgence.
Germany is a perfect example; its center for disease control, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), on Monday said that a recent spike in cases was "very disturbing."
The country was held up as a poster-child for how to handle the pandemic, with its rapid response, mass testing capacity, and Chancellor Angela Merkel's calm and clear communication all winning praise.
While more than 4% of patients with coronavirus died worldwide in March, Germany's Covid-19 mortality rate was just 0.4% -- despite a high number of reported cases.
By mid-April, it had tested more than 2 million people and was carrying out around 400,000 tests a week, according to the RKI.
Unlike some world leaders, Merkel -- a former scientist -- appeared to grasp the seriousness of the situation early, making a persuasive speech in March to convince the public that widespread restrictions were necessary.
Germany only began reopening after its reproduction, or "R" rate -- the average number of people each patient with the virus goes on to infect -- had fallen below 1, to 0.7.
But once the lockdown was eased, new outbreaks soon followed, with a spike of 900 cases in a day in May and a series of clusters recorded at slaughterhouses.
The number of new daily cases had dropped to around 500 a day in recent weeks, but rose to 815 on Friday, the RKI said.
Germany's four-day reproduction rate was 1.28 on Monday, and its seven-day "R" rate was 1.10, according to the Institute. It said the new cases were linked to large gatherings, workplaces and community facilities, as well as to travelers returning from other countries.
Merkel's chief of staff, Helge Braun, said Monday that the figures were a "cause for concern," and that in order to tackle the pandemic in the fall, cases need to be kept "well under 500" a day during the summer.
The government is now offering free tests to residents of the Bavarian town of Mamming, southern Germany, which is facing an outbreak among seasonal workers on a vegetable farm. Workers at other Bavarian farms will also be tested.
Spreading across Europe
The rise in European cases reflects the acceleration seen in Australia and in Asian countries that had appeared to have the virus under control.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Tuesday that there were signs of a second wave in Europe.
Speaking to journalists about the UK's decision to impose a quarantine on people returning from Spain, Johnson said: "What we had to do is take swift and decisive action where we think that the risk is starting to bubble up again."
"Let's be absolutely clear about what's happening in Europe, amongst some of our European friends, I'm afraid you are starting to see in some places the signs of a second wave of the pandemic," Johnson said.
Spain had been recording fewer than 400 new daily cases for most of June, but reported 855 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the Spanish Health Ministry's data showed.
The Director of the Spanish Center for Health Emergencies, Fernando Simon, said there was a high number of cases in Aragon and Catalonia, but he did not think it was a second wave. The UK government reported 685 new cases on Monday, with cases remaining relatively stable in recent weeks.