Germany's new virus cases fell to below 500 a day for weeks. Now they've topped 800

(CNN) Just when it seemed that Europe was getting to grips with the coronavirus pandemic, Covid-19 appears to be spreading again.

Fresh outbreaks are sweeping across the continent as they have in Asia , bringing with them renewed lockdown measures and a clear message that no country is safe from a resurgence.

Germany is a perfect example; its center for disease control, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), on Monday said that a recent spike in cases was "very disturbing."

The country was held up as a poster-child for how to handle the pandemic, with its rapid response, mass testing capacity, and Chancellor Angela Merkel's calm and clear communication all winning praise.

While more than 4% of patients with coronavirus died worldwide in March, Germany's Covid-19 mortality rate was just 0.4% -- despite a high number of reported cases.