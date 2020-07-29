Critics fear Turkey's new social media law could hurt freedom of expression. Here's how

(CNN) Turkey's parliament passed a bill on Wednesday that regulates social media content in what is being criticized by rights groups as "damaging" to freedom of expression. Here's what it all means.

What's in the new law?

The bill imposes comprehensive regulations on social media, requiring foreign social media companies with over 1 million users -- such as Twitter and Facebook -- to have a representative in the country. Under the new law, social media providers will be required to store domestic user data in Turkey, imposing fines of up to $1.5 million, as well as bandwidth restrictions and advertising bans, for failure to comply.

The government defends the bill as an effort to protect approximately 55 million users in Turkey from disinformation. "The bill was prepared with an innovative approach to protect users as opposed to curtailing them," Ismail Cesur, a presidential adviser said in a tweet.

"The bill aims to protect the basic rights and freedoms of citizens and to get ahead of the disinformation," ruling Justice and Development Party deputy chairman Mahir Unal said in an interview with state broadcaster TRT.

The official page of Twitter Turkey is displayed on a mobile phone.

