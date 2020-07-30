London (CNN) Online anti-Semitic hate incidents in the United Kingdom are on the rise, with conspiracy theories accusing Jews of creating and spreading Covid-19 circulating online, a report published Thursday has warned.

The Community Security Trust (CST) recorded 789 anti-Semitic incidents across the UK from January to June 2020, with the majority of incidents in cities with the largest Jewish populations: London and Greater Manchester.

Although the figures show a 13% fall from the 911 incidents recorded in the first half of 2019, it is the third-highest number of incidents the CST -- which has been recording anti-Semitic incidents since 1984 -- has ever recorded in the January to June period of any year, the charity said.

Online anti-Semitic incidents rose 4% in the UK from January to June, the monitoring organization found, warning that the pandemic and lockdown measures fostered an "explosion of antisemitic discourses."

There were 344 reported online incidents between January and June, compared to 332 during the same period in 2019.

Read More