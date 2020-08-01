    Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang brace helps Arsenal lift the FA Cup against Chelsea

    By George Ramsay, CNN

    Updated 1908 GMT (0308 HKT) August 1, 2020

    Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the winner for Arsenal in the FA Cup final.
    (CNN)Arsenal came from behind to claim the FA Cup with a 2-1 victory against Chelsea thanks to a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang double at Wembley Stadium.

    Chelsea took the lead after five minutes through Christian Pulisic, but Arsenal came back strongly midway through the first half when Aubameyang was brought down by Cesar Azpilicueta in the Chelsea box.
    The striker converted from the penalty spot, and although Chelsea started the second period strongly, it was captain Aubameyang who gave Arsenal the lead when he found some space in the box and produced a deft chip over Willy Caballero.
      Things went from bad to worse for Chelsea as Mateo Kovacic was red-carded following a second yellow shortly after the game's third goal.
      Arsenal players celebrate winning the FA Cup final.
      Victory handed the Gunners their fourteenth FA Cup trophy and fourth since 2014.
      It also gives Mikel Arteta, who twice won the FA Cup as a player with Arsenal, his first piece of silverware as manager of the club.
      Aubameyang praised his boss after the final whistle.
      "He deserved this win," Aubameyang told BBC Sport. "He did a great job, and we're all happy to have in on board and we just follow him."
      In the first final ever played without fans, Chelsea started the brighter of the two sides when Mason Mount received the ball in the Arsenal box and found Olivier Giroud.
      The Frenchman flicked it on to Pulisic, who lifted his shot over Emi Martinez to become the first American to score in an FA Cup final.
      Pulisic was helped off injured at the start of the second half.
