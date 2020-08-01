Emirati woman smashes soccer 'hotstepping' Guinness record

(CNN) Areej Al Hammadi, a young woman from the United Arab Emirates, has shattered the Guinness World Record for soccer ball "hotstepping," completing 86 repetitions of the ball control trick in a minute.

The previous record?

A mere 56, set in March in the United Kingdom.

"It's an amazing feeling to break a Guinness World Records title!" she said in a tweet. A video along with the tweet shows her fancy footwork as she accomplished her goal. "It's a proud moment an achievement for me, for my name to be on there, for my country, and for women around the world. I'm really happy."

Areej Al Hammadi has set a new record for 'most football 'hotstepper' ball control tricks in one minute'#GWRDayhttps://t.co/oOZgZEjR25 pic.twitter.com/wK1f5P8CZQ — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) July 29, 2020

Al Hammadi "took the challenge... within a residential area in Mirdif, Dubai, on a concrete ground outdoors, using a FIFA approved football," the Guinness organization said in a statement.

