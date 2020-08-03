Read former Spanish King Juan Carlos' letter to his son

(CNN) Spain's former King Juan Carlos I is leaving the country, according to a letter addressed to his son King Felipe VI, which has been shared by the Royal Household.

Juan Carlos has recently faced growing national scrutiny over alleged financial dealings , and his letter cites "the public repercussion that certain past events of my private life are generating."

King Felipe, Spain's current head of state, who has worked to distance himself f rom his father, responded to the letter, according to the press release shared by the Royal Household, expressing "gratitude" for the decision to leave Spain. "His Majesty the King has transmitted to H.M. the King Don Juan Carlos his heartfelt respect and gratitude for his decision," it read.

"The King wishes to emphasize the historical importance that his father's reign represents, his legacy and his political and institutional work for Spain and democracy; and at the same time he wants to reaffirm the principles and values ​​on which it (Spain's democracy) is based, within the framework of our constitution and the rest of the legal system."

Here's what the letter by former King Juan Carlos I said:

Read More