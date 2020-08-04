Susie Wolff says Lewis Hamilton's criticism of F1 is 'absolutely valid'

(CNN)Susie Wolff knows more than most about fighting for equality and diversity in motorsport. In 2014 the Scot became the first female in 22 years to take part in a Formula 1 Grand Prix weekend, driving in a practice session ahead of the British GP. She is currently the first, and only, female Team Principal in Formula E, at ROKiT Venturi Racing.
Since Formula 1 returned in July, World champion Lewis Hamilton has criticized F1 for a "lack of leadership" in the fight against racism.
Speaking on CNN Sport's Instagram Live, Susie Wolff told Amanda Davies that Hamilton's comments are absolutely valid.
"I'm someone who's been in the paddocks with Lewis from a very young age," said Wolff. "I remember him when he was 8 years old, and I was slightly older in karting, and I think his comments are absolutely valid and in the end he knows what it's like because he's living it. And we've got to take on board the fact that his experiences are real experiences. That's why, as much as he is one of the few successful black drivers, we've got to take a board what his experiences have been to make sure that we can make it better for the next generation.
"As much as we think the sport might not be racist, if Lewis is telling us it is, it's from his own personal experience and that counts for so much."
After retiring as a driver in 2015, Wolff started the Dare to be Different non-profit organization with the aim of getting more women involved in motorsport. This has now united with the Girls on Track initiative run by motorsports' governing body, the FIA.
Wolff joined Venturi Racing as Team Principal in 2018 and they have committed to the FIA's new PurposeDriven movement, a commitment to bringing positive change to society and equal opportunity.
With the Scot at the helm, Venturi is the most gender diverse team in Formula E with one third of the key roles held by women. On the track, there has never been a female on the starting grid of a Formula 1 Grand Prix and a woman hasn't competed in Formula E since 2016. But Wolff says that shouldn't be the focus.
"What I believe needs to change is the fact we need to get more women in at grassroot level. We need to get more little girls karting, we need to get more little girls interested in motorsport, for the best to then rise to the top. It's simply a numbers game."