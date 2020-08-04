Susie Wolff says Lewis Hamilton's criticism of F1 is 'absolutely valid'

(CNN) Susie Wolff knows more than most about fighting for equality and diversity in motorsport. In 2014 the Scot became the first female in 22 years to take part in a Formula 1 Grand Prix weekend, driving in a practice session ahead of the British GP. She is currently the first, and only, female Team Principal in Formula E, at ROKiT Venturi Racing.

Speaking on CNN Sport's Instagram Live , Susie Wolff told Amanda Davies that Hamilton's comments are absolutely valid.

"I'm someone who's been in the paddocks with Lewis from a very young age," said Wolff. "I remember him when he was 8 years old, and I was slightly older in karting, and I think his comments are absolutely valid and in the end he knows what it's like because he's living it. And we've got to take on board the fact that his experiences are real experiences. That's why, as much as he is one of the few successful black drivers, we've got to take a board what his experiences have been to make sure that we can make it better for the next generation.

"As much as we think the sport might not be racist, if Lewis is telling us it is, it's from his own personal experience and that counts for so much."

