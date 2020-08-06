Bryson DeChambeau consuming '6,000 calories a day' to add 40 pounds of muscle -- trainer
By Ben Morse, CNN
Updated 1421 GMT (2221 HKT) August 6, 2020
No. 1: According to PGA Tour statistics, American Bryson DeChambeau is top of the off the tee driving distance rankings, averaging 323.8 yards. DeChambeau is pictured playing his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of The Memorial Tournament on July 17, 2020 at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.
No. 2: American Cameron Champ -- average 321.7 yards -- plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic on July 02, 2020 at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan.