A police dog found a missing mom and her baby during its first shift on the force

(CNN) A missing mother and her 1-year-old baby were found after a very good boy named Max discovered them on the edge of a ravine.

It was newly licensed police dog Max's first day on the job with the Dyfed-Powys department in Wales when the dog and its handler, PC Peter Lloyd, began their search for the two missing people.

"The woman had not been seen or spoken to for two days, which was out of character, and her phone wasn't working, so naturally concern for her safety was high," inspector Jonathan Rees-Jones said in a statement

"Thanks to excellent work between teams, the woman's car was quickly found on a mountain road. Although this gave officers a location to search from, there was still a vast area to cover given the amount of time she had been missing."

That's when Max's tracking skills came to the rescue. Guided by Max and after 90 minutes of searching, Lloyd spotted the missing woman waving for help on the side of the mountain near a steep ravine, Rees-Jones said.

