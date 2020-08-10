(CNN) Protests erupted across Belarus late Sunday after disputed preliminary results showed a landslide election victory for longtime President Alexander Lukashenko.

In the capital, Minsk, live feeds from Radio Free Europe showed riot police using tear gas and stun grenades to disperse protesters.

After polls closed Sunday, the head of Belarus' central election commission Lydia Yermoshina said on the Belarus-1 TV channel that Lukashenko was ahead in five regions with about 82% of the vote. Official exit polls published by state-run news agency Belta put Lukashenko at about 80% of the vote -- with his main rival, opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya , at about 7%.

Tikhanovskaya, 37, said in a news conference late Sunday that she did not agree with the results. Her campaign maintained that she had won in dozens of polling stations in Minsk at that stage.

Monitoring organization Golos said it counted more than a million ballots and, according to its calculations, Tikhanovskaya won 80% of the vote.

