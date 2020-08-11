(CNN) Serena Williams came back from the brink to start her first tournament in six months with a win.

A rusty Williams overcame fellow American Bernarda Pera, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the opening round of the inaugural Top Seed Open in Lexington, Kentucky.

Williams, the Open era Grand Slam record-holder, was in trouble at 4-4 in the second set and 0-40 on her own serve but dug herself out a hole and eased through the decider.

"Honestly, I knew I've been practicing really well and I wasn't getting a good rhythm out here, and I just kept thinking: 'Serena, play like you've been practicing'" Williams said in a post-match interview. "So I knew that I could play a little bit better if I just hung in there."

Williams' last match had been in early February, when Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia handed the former top-ranked American her first loss in Fed Cup team competition on home soil. A month later, the coronavirus pandemic shut down all competitive tennis, including Wimbledon, which was canceled for the first time since World War II.

