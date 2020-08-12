2020 Masters golf tournament to be held without spectators

(CNN) November's Masters golf tournament will be held without spectators.

Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club Fred Ridley announced on Wednesday that the club would host the famed golf major on the week of November 9 - 15, but that the "potential risks of welcoming patrons and guests to our grounds in November are simply too significant to overcome," he said in a statement.

Ridley says fans possessing coveted 2020 tickets will be guaranteed tickets for next year's event.

The tournament is planning a return to its traditional April spot in the golf calendar come 2021.